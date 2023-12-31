1 of 10
It was undoubtedly one of the best years for the Hindi film industry as 2023 saw many blockbusters and superhits across the spectrum of scale, budget and genre. While global megastar Shah Rukh Khan set the cash registers ringing with ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’, Sunny Deol too flexed his power at the box office with ‘Gadar 2’ and, currently, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal’ is having a dream run. What will year 2024 be like for Bollywood? Let’s take a look at the films in the pipeline, many of which are a part of successful franchises:
‘Fighter’: The year’s first big release is the Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor-starrer ‘Fighter’. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand who has a stellar track record with films like ‘Bang Bang!’, ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’. The film follows the story of airforce pilots and promises an entertaining watch with lots of aerial action. The film is set to debut in theatres on January 25.
‘Soorarai Pottru’ remake: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar would like to maintain his streak at the box office after ‘OMG 2,’ and what better way to do that than with the Hindi remake of one of the most loved Tamil films, ‘Soorarai Pottru’, which originally starred Tamil actor Suriya? The original Tamil film was inspired by events from the life of Captain G R Gopinath, the founder of Indian low-cost airline Air Deccan, as described in his memoir, 'Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey'. The film is set to release in Hindi on February 16 in theatres.
‘Metro ... In Dino’: Another film which has piqued the interest of the audience is ‘Metro ... In Dino’ which features an ensemble starcast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The plot of the film is currently under wraps. The film has been directed by Anurag Basu, who is known for ‘Gangster’, ‘Barfi’, ‘Murder’, ‘Ludo’ and others. ‘Metro ... In Dino’ will be released on March 29.
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: Another film that will satiate the taste buds of lovers of the action genre is the remake of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ starring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist in the film, set to release in theatres on Eid 2024.
‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in ‘Bholaa’, is returning with another entertainer titled ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’. The film, directed by Neeraj Pandey, also stars Tabu, Saiee M Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari. The film will be Pandey’s first directorial in five years after his last, ‘Aiyaary’. It is touted to be a musical journey, spanning over a period of 20 years, and is set between 2002 and 2023. The film will release on April 26.
‘Chandu Champion’: The upcoming film, directed by Kabir Khan of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ fame, is based on the true story of a sportsperson. ‘Chandu Champion’ went on floors with its mahurat shot in London. The film is scheduled to release on June 14, 2024.
‘Stree 2’: The fan-favourite 2018 horror-comedy is set to return with its sequel and it promises more fun and jump scares in equal measure. The film’s second instalment stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi. The film will theatres on August 30.
‘Jigra’: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who has had a great run at the movies and is currently enjoying motherhood, will be seen in the Vasan Bala directorial which she has produced. The plot of the film is currently under wraps. It is set to release on September 27.
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’: A legacy film starring Kartik Aaryan, it will see the Bollywood star reprising his role of Rooh baba, as he looks to repeat the success of the second instalment which brought much respite to Hindi cinema while it was struggling at the box office after the pandemic. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and is set to release on November 1.
