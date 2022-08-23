1 of 11
Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has posted his first social media update since the 2021 drug bust case where he was arrested on charges of possessing banned narcotic substances.
Image Credit: Instagram
Taking to his Instagram, Aryan shared a couple of pictures with his siblings - Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.
Image Credit: Instagram
The first picture shows the three Khan siblings hugging each other.
Image Credit: Instagram
The second picture is a close up of Aryan and AbRam as they look into the camera.
Image Credit: Instagram
Captioning the pictures, Aryan wrote, "Hat-trick."
Image Credit: Instagram
Aryan's social media post garnered more than three lakh likes and several comments within a couple of hours of being shared.
Image Credit: Instagram
SRK commented under the pictures, "Why I don't have these pictures!!!!! Give them to me NOW!"
Image Credit: Instagram
In October 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai after which Aryan was arrested on the grounds of possession of banned narcotic drugs.
Image Credit:
He had to spend three weeks in custody before he was granted bail by a Mumbai court.
Image Credit: ANI
The NCB gave Aryan a clean chit earlier this year after he was not named an accused in the charge sheet filed in the case.
Image Credit: Instagram
Meanwhile, Suhana is set to make her Bollywood debut with Netflix's film 'The Archies' directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is an adaptation of the popular 'Archie' comics.
Image Credit: twitter.com/KKRiders