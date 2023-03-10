Who does the fee increase apply to?

According to the tweet posted by KHDA on its official Twitter account, it has set the approved rate for fee increase at three per cent.

However, the rate by which schools can increase fees is tied to each school’s most recent inspection rating from the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau (DSIB).

How do I check my child’s school’s rating?

The DSIB ratings are announced once every year, and rate schools on a six-point scale – very weak, weak, acceptable, good, very good and outstanding.

These ratings are announced after DSIB conducts school inspections, which are done at different times of the year based on the curriculum of the schools. For example, earlier this month, KHDA had announced the DSIB ratings for Indian and Pakistan schools for this academic year.

You can find your school’s latest rating through the ‘School Fees Fact sheet’, which is also issued every year. To know more about how you can get the fact sheet for your child’s school, read our detailed guide here.

Can my child’s school increase tuition fees?

According to the announcement by KHDA, private schools that have dropped in the annual ratings will not be eligible for any fee increase.

Private schools that maintain the same inspection rating will be eligible to increase their fees by three per cent.