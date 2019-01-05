No other sense is as direct as smell. No other sense is as ancient. Smell bypasses the neural processing centres that mediate all other senses. The aroma of fir trees flies me directly into specific wordless memories: childhood holidays, hand-sawn woodwork and my feet tramping through wet forests. When I breathe in, signals run along nerves wired straight to the parts of my brain governing. My conscious brain catches up later, adding a patina of language. This inward journey into human remembrance is mirrored by an outward connection to the lives of trees and forests.