Well, now snail mail is living up to its name as our cards take over a month to reach. The other day I went to the post office to mail a postcard which I had bought during a recent visit to Russia. When I handed it over to the person at the counter, she looked at it in surprise and seemed lost in thought for quite a while as if figuring out what to do with it. Then she turned to another employee and was told that stamps needed to be affixed to it. I could have told her that! I do not have much hope of this missive reaching any time soon but I console myself with the saying that it’s the thought that counts.