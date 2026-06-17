Philippines: The Senate must represent more than 24 personalities

Leadership drama masks deeper flaws in how the Senate represents the nation
The recent turmoil in the Philippine Senate has become more than a contest for leadership. It has become a test of whether one of the country's most important democratic institutions can still fulfill its constitutional purpose.
The leadership reshuffle, the standoff between majority and minority blocs, and the political maneuvering ahead of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte have dominated headlines.
Senator Sherwin Gatchalian's election on Wednesday (June 17) as Senate president following weeks of deadlock underscores how fluid political alliances have become — while the chamber's inability to convene at critical moments delayed action on legislation affecting millions of Filipinos.
But beyond personalities lies a larger institutional question.
Under the 1987 Constitution, the Senate is designed to be the nation's deliberative chamber — a body of senior statesmen that tempers the passions of the House of Representatives, scrutinises legislation, confirms appointments, ratifies treaties, and serves as an independent check on executive power.
Beyond the noise and socmed toxicity, the interplay between the majority and minority is not a flaw.
It is an essential feature of democracy.
The majority has the mandate to advance legislation. The minority has the duty to question, investigate, and expose weaknesses in policy.
Good governance depends on both.
Yet today's political conflict also exposes a structural weakness that predates the present controversy.
The Philippines, with more than 116 million people, is represented in the Senate by only 24 nationally elected senators.
By comparison, the country has nearly four times the population of Canada but fewer senators, despite vastly different geographic and developmental challenges.
The Philippines is roughly nine times larger than The Netherlands in land area, yet elects the same 24 senators regardless of whether communities are in Metro Manila, Batanes, Sulu, or the isolated barangays of Samar (with a land area bigger than Lebanon) or Masbate (a gold-rich island 5x bigger than Singapore).
A national constituency encourages senators to think nationally, but it also means campaigns are extraordinarily expensive and media-driven.
Candidates naturally concentrate where votes are densest.
Rural provinces, remote islands, agricultural communities and indigenous peoples often struggle to secure sustained representation because no senator is directly accountable to a specific region.
This is one reason why debates over "Charter change" to rejig legislative powers continue to resurface.
Supporters of reform argue that the Senate needs to evolve.
That means ushering in a new mindset that would turn it into a body with regional representation, similar to the upper chambers of countries such as the United States, Australia or Germany.
A regionally elected Senate, they argue, would make lawmakers more responsive to local infrastructure, agriculture, disaster resilience and provincial development while reducing the dominance of national political dynasties.
Opponents raise equally compelling concerns.
They warn that reopening the 1987 Constitution could weaken hard-won democratic safeguards or, worse, become a vehicle for self-serving political amendments unrelated to real institutional reform.
Others contend that the problem is not the constitutional design; rather, they contend that its down to the quality of political parties, campaign finance rules and voter accountability.
Both arguments deserve serious consideration.
The framers of the 1987 Philippine Constitution rebuilt democratic institutions after the fall of dictatorship. Their achievement deserves respect.
Yet constitutions are not sacred relics.
They are frameworks meant to serve living societies. For example, the US Constitution already saw 27 amendments to the Constitution over the last 250 years, or about one every nine years.
The Philippine Charter saw zero amendments for nearly 40 years.
Today, some of the framers’ institutional assumptions no longer fit the realities of a living nation. Perhaps nowhere is this mismatch more visible than in the Senate.
The "Upper House" (of legislation) consists of only 24 nationally-elected members.
At the time the current Constitution was drafted, the country had around 57 million people.
Since then, the population has doubled, the economy is several times larger. Regional cities have emerged as engines of growth, and provincial universities produce thousands of talented graduates every year.
Yet the Senate remains essentially unchanged.
Instead of becoming the nation's chamber of broad geographic representation and a platform for senior statesmen, it has increasingly become a contest among a relatively small circle of nationally-recognised political families.
Election after election, familiar surnames dominate the ballot.
Brothers, sisters, spouses, children and cousins often succeed one another or serve simultaneously in different branches of government.
This is not unique to one political clan or ideology; it reflects a broader pattern in Philippine politics.
The Constitution itself prohibits political dynasties "as may be defined by law."
Yet, this Constitutional provision has been ignored by 13 Congresses (since 1987).
The result: an institution where political capital is frequently inherited rather than built, and where nationwide name recognition often outweighs local knowledge or legislative expertise.
The consequences extend beyond symbolism.
Because senators are elected nationwide, campaigns require enormous financial resources and media exposure.
Candidates naturally devote attention to population centers where votes are concentrated, particularly Metro Manila and other urban regions.
Meanwhile, many rural provinces, agricultural communities and geographically isolated islands have no senator directly accountable to them.
This raises an uncomfortable question: can 24 individuals, elected in a nationwide popularity contest, truly represent one of Southeast Asia's largest, dynamic and most geographically diverse democracies?
Another institutional anomaly deserves equal scrutiny.
Although both the Senate and Congress (Lower House of Representatives, currently with 318 members) are fundamentally legislative bodies, lawmakers have long exercised significant influence over government-funded infrastructure and development spending through appropriations, budget negotiations, “insertions” and project identification.
The Supreme Court struck down the Priority Development Assistance Fund in 2013, recognising constitutional concerns over legislators participating in budget execution, creating a retrograde but deeply-rooted culture of "tongpats" (kickbacks), leading to substandard projects.
Yet debates (and controversies) shroud various funding mechanisms and the appropriate boundary between writing laws and influencing how public projects are implemented.
This overlap blurs accountability.
Legislators are expected to oversee the Executive, not function as de facto project managers.
When the same institution both allocates funds and exerts influence over where projects are built, public confidence inevitably suffers — particularly in a country where corruption allegations involving public works and procurement have repeatedly surfaced over the decades.
Every allegation deserves due process, but the recurring perception of patronage points to institutional incentives that warrant reform.
Underlying these debates are deeper historical loyalties and rivalries rooted in family networks, regional alliances and political patronage.
These dynamics are hardly unique to the Philippines, but institutions should be designed to channel competition toward the public interest rather than reinforce inherited influence.
The answer is not to weaken the Senate. A country of 116.8 million inhabitants (as per Worldometer) should not have to choose repeatedly from the same small circle of familiar names.
Talent is not confined to the capital. Vision is not inherited through surnames.
The next generation of national leadership is already being shaped in provincial universities, city halls, businesses, farms and communities across the archipelago.
The Senate should evolve into an institution that reflects that reality. Democracy is strongest when every region believes it has not merely a vote, but a meaningful voice.
Constitutional change should never be pursued simply because politics has become contentious. Neither should institutional reform be rejected merely because it carries political risks.
The way forward is to begin with the institution itself.
The Senate must restore public confidence by functioning consistently, placing legislation above factional conflict and demonstrating that disagreement can strengthen – rather than paralyse – democracy.
At the same time, the country should undertake a careful, evidence-based review of whether a 24-member nationally-elected Senate remains the most effective model for a rapidly growing, geographically diverse nation.
Institutions endure not because they avoid conflict. They thrive because they continue to serve the people they were created to represent.
That — not political drama — is the true measure of a Senate worthy of the Filipino nation.
On Wednesday (June 17), Senator Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian was elected Senate President during a special session, becoming the first bachelor to hold the chamber’s top post in the country’s history. Gatchalian received all ayes and zero nays in the vote. Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri nominated his colleague and later quipped about the new leader’s single status as senators and staff reacted with laughter. Zubiri’s nomination and the unanimous vote underscored broad support within the attending senators.