DROUPADI MURMU, President of India: From an employee in the irrigation department to the head of the state of the Republic of India and the commander-in-chief of the Indian Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu has covered a long way. She worked as a class-III employee in the Odisha Irrigation Department after completing her graduation. Before entering politics, Murmu was a school teacher. She took oath as the next President of India on July 25.
SANDRA MASON, President of Barbados: When Barbados ended constitution monarchy and became a Republic last year, the Caribbean country elected Dame Sandra Mason as the island's first-ever president. She has previously served as the governor-general of Barbados from 2018 to 2021. In 2008, Mason was the first woman appeals judge to serve on the Barbados Court of Appeals. As a member of the Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal, based in London, Mason was credited with resolving disputes between Commonwealth countries.
KATERINA SAKELLAROPOULOU, President of Greece: The first Greek woman president, Sakellaropoulou is a noted jurist. Before being elected as the President, she held other positions like the president of the Council of State, the highest administrative court of Greece. With an honorary doctorate from the Law School of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Sakellaropoulou is a prolific columnist who has written several articles on issues ranging from environmental and urban development law, gender equality, protection of individual rights to respect for the rule of law.
HALIMAH YACOB, President of Singapore: Halimah Yacob is the eighth president of Singapore. Born to a Malay mother and Indian father, she is the first female president in the country’s history. A lawyer by profession, she entered politics in 2001 and was later appointed Minister of Community Development, Youth and Sports. Yacob’s political rise continued over the years and she was elected Speaker of Parliament in 2013, becoming the first woman to hold that post.
BIDYA DEVI BHANDARI, President of Nepal: The first woman President of Nepal, Bidya Devi Bhandari was previously the minister of Defence and minister of Environment and Population. As a lifelong politician, she has served as the vice-chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) and was the chair of the All Nepal Women's Association before taking the leap for the President’s office. Bhandari is known for championing women rights and the values of democracy.
TSAI ING-WEN, President of Taiwan: Taiwanese politician and academic, Tsai Ing-Wen is the current President of Taiwan, Republic of China. The first female president of Taiwan, Tsai is an accomplished academic, having studied law and international trade. She has degrees from the National Taiwan University, Cornell and the London School of Economics and Political Science. Tsai is routinely cited by Time magazine as one of most influential people in the world. She was the #2 female politician after Kamala Harris of 2021, as per the magazine.
SALOME ZOURABICHVILI, President of Georgia: The first female president of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili is a former diplomat who comes from a Franco-Georgian background. Born in Paris to Georgian political refugees, she joined the diplomatic corps in the 70s. From 2003 to 2004, she served as the Ambassador of France to Georgia. She later accepted Georgian nationality and became the country’s Foreign Minister. Zourabichvili became the President in 2018 and is widely known for her advocacy for women's rights and equality.
SAHLE-WORK ZEWD, President of Ethiopia: Ethiopian diplomat Sahle-Work Zewde is the President of Ethiopia since 2018. She is the first woman to hold the office. Prior to that, she served as the first Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations in Nairobi (UNON). In June 2018, she was made the Special Representative of UN Secretary General to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union. As the first woman to hold the two positions, Zewde continues to be a representative symbol of her country.
