But it is not just political turmoil that is impeding the advancement of institutions of higher learning in the Arab world, but simply lack of resources by economically strapped countries. With the exception of universities in the Gulf region, such as those in the UAE and Saudi Arabia — along with the isolated case of the AUB, which, you will note, is foreign-funded — the world of Arab academia is not only unable to compete with its counterparts elsewhere around the world, but is experiencing regress. You recall, no doubt, the United Nations’ sobering 2003 Arab Human Development Report where we were told, among many other truly shocking revelations, that in one year alone, for example, American researchers published close to 11,000 scientific papers in high-impact scientific journals that were frequently cited, while the entire Arab world published only four.