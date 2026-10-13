Why late diagnosis remains the Gulf’s biggest breast cancer challenge

But the number of women diagnosed tells only part of the story. Just as important is how early the disease is found. Recent research presented by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the World Health Organisation’s specialised cancer agency, analysed 2,113 patients diagnosed with invasive breast cancer at Tawam Hospital in Al Ain between 2018 and 2023. It found that 42.3% presented with stage III or IV disease. There are encouraging signs, that proportion fell to 40.2% in 2023, reflecting continued efforts across the healthcare community, but the findings still offer an important indication of the late-diagnosis challenge. Too many women are still only receiving a diagnosis after their cancer has progressed.