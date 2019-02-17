The lack of achievements also contributes to loneliness. Older people often brag about their accomplishments, starting sentences with “When I was your age ...” and ending them with expectations of the next generation to do the same. If they were able to pay off their college debts and save up for a car and a house while working two jobs, they can’t expect us to do the same. These expectations make us feel that we’re not doing enough. We don’t feel adults yet because we don’t have these typical things that would make us feel like one. We don’t have our place, we can’t afford three healthy meals a day, and don’t have lots of money saved up. We aren’t entirely independent yet, and feeling like we’re “supposed” to have achieved a lot at a particular age puts a lot on pressure on us. There are always reminders that life isn’t a race, but when your environment tells you otherwise, it’s difficult to feel satisfied at where you are in life.