Consider this: Over an entire decade, from 2004 to 2014, these rockets, crude, short-range and mostly ineffectual, have killed, in all, according to a report by B’Tselem, 27 Israeli civilians, five foreign nationals and five soldiers — and that, let’s face it, is roughly how many Palestinians Israelis kill on a slow weekend. Recall, if you please, May 13, a day that coincided with the opening of the US Embassy in Occupied Jerusalem, when Israeli forces, poised at the Gaza boundary fence and using live ammunition, killed 64 unarmed Palestinian protesters. No society, with any pretence at being civilised, would be able to find words to justify such a monstrous act. Americans are still to this day searching their souls in an effort to explain away “the Kent State shootings”, the killing on May 4, 1970, during a mass protest against the war in Vietnam on the Kent State University Campus, in Kent, Ohio, by National Guardsmen, of four students and the wounding of nine others.