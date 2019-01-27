Facebook will need to squeeze more revenue from more places now that the company’s advertising growth is slowing, in part because the Facebook social network has hit a saturation point in the developed countries that generate the majority of the company’s revenue. That means Facebook will have to try harder to turn Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp into foundations of its revenue growth. Integrating the apps’ technology goes a step towards achieving this. The ancillary benefit — or harm, depending on your point of view — is the closer Facebook ties together what Mark Zuckerberg calls its family of apps, the harder it gets to break up the company.