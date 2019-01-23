A Unesco conference on anti-Semitism was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last September. Netanyahu had shown serious interest in attending. But to offend Trump and Haley was, in the end, a bridge too far for the Israeli prime minister. In his speech, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres did not pull punches. He said anti-Semitism was expressing itself” and used “the pretext of the situation in the Middle East to target Jews and Jewish symbols.” He denounced neo-Nazi and white supremacy groups and spoke of “tribalism run amok.” Azoulay’s senior staff has tempered the language of Unesco resolutions on the Middle East through diplomatic mediation, relegating the most sensitive language to nonbinding annexes.