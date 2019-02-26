The lack of US-western strategy in handling the situation following the initial failure of the coup is expressed in the convoluted words of President Donald Trump as he attempted to answer a journalist’s question regarding the US’ ‘plan B’ in Venezuela. I have “plan B — and C, and D, and E, and F,” Trump said, adding, “I have great flexibility. I probably have more flexibility than any man that’s ever been in this office.” Trump’s ‘unique’ approach to Venezuela — and foreign policy in general — is a clear indication that the US has been forthright about its willingness to overthrow Maduro by force.