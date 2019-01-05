But no! Immediately the vanguards of human rights and self-pundits of democratic values took to the air or in print to criticise the decision and renew their attacks on the kingdom just as it was beginning to emerge from the repugnant affair surrounding the murdered journalist. From Australia to England, from Greece to the US shores, almost all news outlets soundly criticised the decision, with many calling it an act of censorship and a great injustice to human rights. Be it the BBC, or the New York Times, or even the Sydney Morning Herald, they were all collectively vociferous in their indignation over the decision by Netflix to agree to drop that particular episode.