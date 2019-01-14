It is no surprise that the visit of Rahul Gandhi, president of the Indian National Congress, who is vying for the premiership in the coming general elections, further highlights the significant UAE-India relations. It is the responsibility of both sides to work on developing such a positive relationship between the two countries, which have always been known for being a home to science, progress, tolerance and peace. We have achieved some shared prospects for the future, and we have a lot in common that makes our political relations stronger than ever.