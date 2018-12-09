The entire ad is a deliberate distortion of reality. Airbnb isn’t boycotting Israel or Jews. It still list rentals in Tel Aviv and a host of other Israeli cities, and it continues to list rentals owned by Jews everywhere in the world. What Airbnb has decided not to list are Jewish colonist-owned properties in occupied Palestinian lands. And as for Israel’s argument that Airbnb is guilty of a double-standard since the company continues to list properties in other Occupied Territories, there are two things to point out: (1) Airbnb has already said that it was “evaluating how we should treat listings in Occupied Territories around the world”, and (2) in none of the cases cited by Boteach is there comparable evidence that the rentals in question are owned by colonists living in illegal developments built on confiscated lands.