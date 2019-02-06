In deriding opponents of his wall as supporters of “open borders,” he sought to create division and resentment, not unity. If anything, his plea for unity was a thinly veiled attempt to fend off investigations. (“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn’t work that way! We must be united at home to defeat our adversaries abroad.”) Soon enough he was back to hyping the border “crisis” and demonising immigrants. Trump did, however, continue to insist falsely that trafficking and drug smuggling are problems on the physical border where in reality these overwhelmingly occur at ports of entry. And again came the exaggerations and demonisation of immigrants. This is not a call for unity but an effort to whip up fear.