Moreover, in what has been an inherently political negotiation over the withdrawal deal for the last two years, the EU has sometimes been legalistic with the process in a way that would have made it hard for any UK government, let alone this very incompetent one, to deliver. For instance, the withdrawal deal, and the separate one to set up a new relationship, are exceptionally hard to undertaken entirely in isolation, as the Northern Irish border issue underlines. Yet, there has sometimes been a doctrinaire view on this issue that underlines what a monumental mistake it was for May to trigger Article 50 before she had a proper negotiating strategy.