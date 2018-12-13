“Everybody wants to avoid a ‘no-deal’ scenario, and the United Kingdom has the power to withdraw the threat of ‘no deal’ from us, from their own people and from the European Union,” Varadkar said in Dublin. “They can do it by revoking Article 50 or, if that is a step too far, they can do it by seeking an extension to Article 50 so the power is there in the United Kingdom to remove the threat of ‘no deal’.”