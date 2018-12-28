The turnover on the presidential staff has reached catastrophic levels: 65 per cent of Trump’s “A Team” had been replaced since his election, according to the Brookings Institution, and that doesn’t even include cabinet members (12 of the 24 officials in the Cabinet have been replaced and now a 13th, Defence Secretary James Mattis, is leaving). All this doesn’t even scratch the surface of what Trump has done. The damage he has wreaked on the US role in the world is only beginning to manifest itself.