Even though I don’t personally celebrate Christmas, the season always makes me think of his legacy of radical love. This year, it’s especially hard to understand how some Americans have turned their back on that unconditional love and exchanged it for nativism, fear and fealty to a reality TV show host turned president. According to a Washington Post/ABC poll conducted in January, 75 per cent of white evangelicals in the United States — compared with 46 per cent of American adults over all — said “the federal crackdown on undocumented immigrants” was a positive thing. Sixty-eight per cent of them believe America has no responsibility to house refugees, according to a Pew Research poll conducted in April and May. The numbers aren’t quite as jarring when we look at different slices of religious America. According to a PRRI poll conducted in late August and early September, 59 per cent of Catholics and 75 per cent of black Protestants view Donald Trump negatively. Still, I can’t fathom how anyone who knows the Jesus I encountered at Bellarmine could be comfortable with this administration.