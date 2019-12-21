Emotional death is known to cause more havoc as compared to the physical one

Death is the only inevitable reality of life. It is undoubtedly a culmination of this eventful life we lead. The final destination of the journey of every life that springs on this planet. One leads to another. With the first breath we take in this world, the countdown begins. We are on the road of life and sooner or later we will turn round the corner and reach the end of the path. It is a hard reality which we dread to acknowledge. This perspective of mine is not about our brush with physical death that brings an end to our earthly life. It is about the death we endure many a time during our tryst with the life we live.

Emotional death is what we experience when unpredictable events jolt our very existence. Situations like being betrayed by people on whom our lives, our dreams and our future are based bring an emotional death. The pain of temporary or permanent separation from a loved one destroys us emotionally.

“Relationships never die a natural death, they are murdered by ego, attitude, and ignorance.” — Unknown.

When relationships fail, a part of us dies with it and keeps weaning over a period of time, fading into oblivion. We cry, we grieve and we submit to the agonies of life over the death of a relationship.

Helplessly we have witnessed the death of our dreams, when we fail in achieving them. Our aspirations, which we define as our sole aim in life, are lost. We are left aimless, clueless and with nothing to look forward to. Along with our dreams, a part of us dies. We carry the burden of these dead dreams all through our lives.

I strongly feel that emotional death causes more havoc, compared to the physical death, because the latter does not torment you day and night comes only once.

You can come out stronger

Life is all about surviving and not just being alive. Stay inspired — we know not when the chariot of death alights at our doorstep. Let us live every moment with hope renewed. Life is the most precious gift God has blessed us all with. There are challenges that are in the form of “temporary deaths” that each one of us have to face for the rest of our lives. If you are shattered by betrayal of love, by the death of a relationship or death of your dreams, you can come out of these situations as a stronger person emotionally, more determined in life, ready to start afresh with new zeal and enthusiasm.

Stand tall. Bounce back towards life with more vigour and zeal than ever before. Take every one of these “temporary deaths” as a springboard, to become the person you are capable of being. Live a life where you are in control, and not controlled by circumstances or by other people.

Live as if today is the last day of your life. Don’t waste even a second of this day on anything futile, which hampers you in achieving the bigger goals in your life. Smile on all those circumstances. Look back at them. Learn from them and move on, as this day and this moment will never return. There is a ‘Refresh’ button in all our lives so that when that final glorious moment comes, you can embrace it with a sense of peace and tranquillity.

“There is something you must always remember, you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” — Winnie the Pooh.