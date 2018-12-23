The fourth-graders were jubilant as there was a Christmas party scheduled later during the day. The icebreaker was — “One question that I’d ask Santa”. The questions were so interesting and hilarious that I wondered why I did not think the way these children thought ... A child asked: “What if there was no chimney in a house, how would you manage to bring in the gifts, dear Santa?” Another quipped: “Do you spend the 364 days of the year planning and ordering gifts on Amazon (I saw the receipt last year, you forgot to remove it)? After an interesting writing class, the children dispersed for lunch. As I finished that last meal with my colleagues and was walking back to my class, another teacher asked me to stay with her class for a few minutes. I waited, impatient to go back and spend the last few moments with my children.