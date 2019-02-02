At the same time, the emphasis on primarily fighting the war in the past two decades has left Afghans from the mainstream population surrounded by widespread impoverishment. While the US has spent more than a trillion dollars to keep the Afghan war machinery going, relatively little has been done in revamping an economy destroyed by its outcome. Consequently, the departure of the US from Afghanistan is set to leave most Afghans relatively ambivalent over exactly how much they gained from Washington’s intervention.