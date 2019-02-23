To be fair, a few regimes have made an effort to improve things, but the problems in Nigeria are so broad, so deep, so entrenched that they can render even the most radical optimist faithless. Last year, Nigeria overtook India, whose population is five times larger, as the country with the highest number of poor people. The north-eastern state of Borno is still plagued with a militant insurgency. There is insecurity even within the cities as desperate people find an easy money-making device in kidnapping for ransom and sometimes for occult rituals. The net result is an exodus from the country, to such an extent that the medical sector seems to be on the edge of collapse — it is estimated that there are fewer than 40,000 doctors currently practising in a nation of 170 million.