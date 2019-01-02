I never advised my students to take their cues from natural selection. Evolution is a wonderful thing to learn about, but a terrible thing to learn from. By the same token, although I strongly recommend learning about the scripture — after all, familiarity with it is a prerequisite for basic cultural literacy — I also wouldn’t recommend deriving all of one’s ethical precepts from it. But even though it isn’t clear that the meek (whether animals or people) will inherit the earth, it is worth noting that our modern understanding of animal behaviour and evolution is at least compatible with the other side of scripture: Urging the legitimacy of a kinder, gentler perspective on how best to live.