Clearly too, the UK needs to figure out once and for all if it wants to remain in a customs union with the rest of the EU. A customs union will prevent border checks and the imposition of tariffs, and will guarantee that UK car plants have parts, there’s food on shelves, and medicines in pharmacies. And being in a customs union that means the UK giving up on the notion that it will be free to trade and make trade deals with the rest of the world. The case for being in the customs union is compelling — open and easy access to a market of more that 500 million people that together make up the world’s third-largest trading bloc, guaranteeing jobs on both sides of the English Channel.