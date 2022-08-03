Describing a leader as talented, charismatic, and prominent as President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is no small feat. Neither is the challenge that he has taken on. His appointment as President of the UAE, succeeding the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ushers in a new stage for the country and builds on the previous two. The first was the foundation phase set by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan; followed by the chapter of empowerment, carried out effectively under the patronage of the late Sheikh Khalifa.

For the next journey stage, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has already demonstrated his leadership, wisdom, and progressive direction. Only a few days into his rule, he had communicated his vision and shown his ability to steer the country forward on the path to glory. He has set in motion a prosperous future for the UAE so that the state and its people — both citizens and residents — can remain proud of their flag, values, and prestige.

His Highness is an exceptional leader with insight and wisdom. A great deal of this has come from studying at the school of his father. He lived through the foundation and empowerment stages, developing his power of instinct, humility, leadership, an acute strategic mind, and unwavering ambition.

Pledge of allegiance at home and abroad

Upon His Highness’ appointment as President of the UAE, the pledge of allegiance by the rulers of the Emirates and its loyal people and the congratulations of world leaders affirmed the confidence with which we hold Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and in his ability to continue the journey started by the Founding Father.

The pledge also displayed the unique Emirati paradigm of loyalty and belonging to the homeland and its leadership. At its heart, this model is centred on the close relationship shared between the ruler and the people, one that is informed by the concept of a single integrated family.

The world sees the potential of the UAE on the global stage. This is one of the reasons for the international enthusiasm for His Highness’ appointment.

Creating a prosperous future

By blessing the Fifty-Year Charter, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed confirms that the UAE is ready to enter the next fifty years with determination, moving steadily towards a future with no bounds. His Highness has laid out a road map for the future.

He praised the decision and unity with which we have lived the last fifty years but noted the “challenges of the next fifty years are greater, and competition is more intense.” This requires all of us, government and the people, to double down on our respective areas and with a conscious will prepare for a rapidly changing future.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is the protector of the UAE’s union and is keen on developing and strengthening it to help realise our collective potential globally. A vital part of his vision is to ensure unity is protected, strengthened, and leveraged by promoting the values that bring us together even more, such as belonging, loyalty, and inclusivity.

Why is this important? His Highness possesses a stellar record of achievements, all of which share the common outcome in terms of the benefit they bring to humankind. The UAE’s ambitions for the future reach beyond our borders. With Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the UAE has set its sights on furthering its contribution to a sustainable future, pushing the limits of what is possible for progress and prosperity, and enhancing the UAE’s regional and global standing.

Setting the stage for global impact

If we make a careful reading of the UAE foreign policy, we find that it is a balanced policy tied to the action plan of the Gulf. Against this backdrop, His Highness’ speech reflected the characteristics of the country’s foreign policy and that developing an understanding of it is an imperative effort that is as important as the policy itself.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed explained: “The policy of the UAE will continue to support peace and stability in our region and the world and to help our brothers and friends.” He called for wisdom and cooperation for the good and progress of humanity.

His Highness pledged to continue progressing along the path of Sheikh Zayed and our predecessors, declaring that “Our history, our identity and our cultural heritage will remain an essential part of our future plans.”

Creating a peaceful environment

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s speech demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to peace, building partnerships, and dialogue conducive to human convergence. “We will work,” he said, “to strengthen our position among the world’s leading countries in the provision of development aid, humanitarian assistance, and charitable contributions, and continue to extend a helping hand to communities around the world, regardless of religion, race, or colour.”

He indicated that the UAE would continue to support peace and stability in our region and worldwide and ensure we provide assistance and advocate cooperation for the good and progress.

Considering his approach to global politics, His Highness urged us to continue “on doing our utmost to achieve more ... Our responsibility is to secure a bright future for the present and future generations, and achieving this goal depends on our efforts today.”

Arab and foreign politicians and academics understand that the speech outlines the principles and values of the UAE’s foreign policy during the next stage, which will strengthen the strategic position of Arabs globally and contribute to their role as global decision makers for matters related to the region as well as international issues. It enhances the Arabs’ international standing and lays the foundations for international peace and security. It also helps countries resolve their differences and spread peace around the world.

By word and deed, the UAE has established itself as a multifaceted global destination and proudly continues its progress to building a world economy admired, appreciated and respected worldwide.

Our support for the UAE cause

How do we support our President with his goals for the country? What is clear is that we each have a role to play and are being encouraged to contribute to the advancement of the UAE’s progress over the next fifty years.

In his keynote address at the Government Summit seven years ago, His Highness highlighted the UAE’s comprehensive vision, which involved investing in human capital to support the country’s ambition. The focus is on driving prosperity for future generations by building a diversified, solid, and sustainable economy. However, we will only reach this if we each make an effort and contribute.

This was perfectly represented by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s recent address to the nation. It included the UAE’s focus across various levels supported by a clear vision that instilled confidence, optimism, and determination in each of us. Resolutely, we all march on in the forward direction of the UAE’s ambition.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan addressing the nation. Image Credit: WAM

His Highness’ focuses on people

His Highness’s speech was watched the world over with admiration and respect for the UAE’s comprehensive humanitarian, urban, economic, scientific, and literary renaissance. With the wisdom of a politician and a leader, His Highness affirmed that the people of the UAE are the “focus of our blessed country’s attention,” and the approach of “citizens’ happiness and welfare will remain the basis of all our plans towards the future.” He added: “Our responsibility is to secure a bright future for the present and coming generations ... Our first and last goal is the UAE and its people.”

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed feels incredible pride for his people. This is captured in his words: “It is a true blessing to have such wonderful people who had proved their authenticity, toughness, strong will and ability to overcome challenges, before and after the union, and in all the difficult phases that we passed through.” For him, “The pride we have in Emiratis has no limits,” and human development is at the forefront of national action strategies.

His Highness did not exclude the residents in the country but praised them as partners in the development of the nation and valued their role and continuous contributions to building and development since the inception of the UAE - a statement that reveals the wise leadership’s intention to eliminate distinctions between residents of the UAE who are united by humanity and not divided by colour, language, culture, race or creed.

We are on an incredible journey together and have a bright future ahead of us. The people of the UAE have the backing and support of the highest echelons of society, and we have in Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a great leader who is guiding our direction and urging us to march forth into the path of our dreams.

So let’s move resolutely with commitment and passion. Let’s achieve the most extraordinary feats with humility and for the collective good. Let’s not forget our leader’s prayer in his address: “In Almighty Allah, we have full confidence and hope for a better future for our country, people, and blessed path. May Allah bless our country with safety and goodness.” With this in mind, let’s all march on!