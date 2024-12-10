In a world where economic shifts and social challenges require decisive action, Saudi Arabia stands out for its bold, proactive approach.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) is at the heart of this transformation, spearheading efforts that have significantly enhanced the Kingdom’s labour market and promoted social welfare.

From helping to drive increased women’s participation in the workforce, to launching innovative social protection programs, HRSD’s strategic initiatives have directly contributed to the Kingdom’s prosperity.

Today, guided by Vision 2030, our mission continues with a focus on boosting the non-profit sector, achieving sustainable development, and elevating public sector productivity.

This journey isn’t just about policies — it’s about people. It’s about creating opportunities for young Saudis entering the workforce, empowering women with the tools for success, building a world-class civil service, and protecting the most vulnerable members of society.

Reforms spearheaded by HRSD have delivered measurable results and gained international recognition. In 2024, the Ministry was named the Best Arab Ministry at the Arab Government Excellence Awards.

This acknowledgement highlights how HRSD’s efforts are not just helping to reshape Saudi Arabia’s labour market and society but also setting a benchmark for the region. It reflects the success of strategic initiatives that empower Saudis, protect vulnerable groups, and position the Kingdom as a model for effective governance and innovation.

Vision 2030

The Kingdom’s labour market transformation has been driven by a commitment to safety, fairness, and inclusivity in policy development and implementation. In 2024, the Kingdom surpassed Vision 2030s target of 30% female workforce participation, reaching 35%.

Underpinning this achievement was a range of targeted policy interventions, including training programs, employer incentives, and the creation of supportive infrastructure, such as accessible childcare and safe transportation options tailored for women. These efforts empower women to succeed professionally while balancing personal responsibilities, inspiring the next generation through visible role models.

Increased workforce participation and stronger protections for employers and employees have further enhanced the Kingdom’s labour market in recent years. Unemployment decreased to 7.6% in early 2024, supported by the Human Resources Development Fund which invested over 2.13 billion Saudi Riyals in training programs that benefited approximately 1.1 million workers.

Initiatives like the Labor Reform Initiative, which facilitates labour mobility for expatriate workers, have further positioned Saudi Arabia as an attractive destination for global talent.

At the same time, HRSD is committed to advancing social development, with policies that promote social responsibility, empower communities, and enhance quality of life for citizens. We have implemented various programs to support families, enhance community services, and encourage volunteerism.

Empowerment Clinics

For example, the “Empowerment Clinics” for social security beneficiaries represent an innovative model of modern empowerment principles, offering a suite of services including vocational and financial counselling, training, and mental health promotion.

By the end of Q3 this year, 79,325 beneficiaries had received support through the initiative. Additionally, we are progressing toward our strategic goal of one million volunteers annually by 2030, with 878,710 volunteers recorded by the end of September this year.

HRSD’s digital transformation has changed the way that citizens and residents engage with the Ministry. By streamlining processes, creating the Business Intelligence Center, and using artificial intelligence to guide decisions and support beneficiaries, services have become more efficient and adaptable to ongoing improvements.

Each of these achievements reflects HRSD’s unwavering commitment to empowering Saudis and contributing to the Kingdom’s ambitious transformation. We also strive to serve as a regional model, exemplifying how strategic governance and inclusive policies can drive sustainable growth and societal transformation.

Looking ahead, these accomplishments lay a critical foundation for our ambitious agenda. Building a world-class workforce, modernising social protection systems, and fostering innovation will require greater collaboration across sectors.

Yet, these challenges also present opportunities. With sustained effort and creativity, HRSD will continue leading Saudi Arabia’s transformation and inspiring progress across the Arab world — and beyond.