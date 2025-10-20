Rethinking universities for Industry 5.0: Where humans and AI co-create the future

Over the past two centuries, industrial revolutions have profoundly shaped industries, economies and societies. Industry 4.0, which was marked by automation, data integration and the Internet of Things, reshaped global production systems. Yet, we now stand at the dawn of Industry 5.0, arguably the most transformative shift of all, where the defining feature is not technology alone, but the collaboration between humans and digital agents. Unlike its predecessors, Industry 5.0 is centred on creating not just more efficient industries but more sustainable and human-centred societies.