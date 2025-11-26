The untold truth: Why developer RMs outsell agency agents every time

Tech-powered sales cycles are reshaping real estate performance
The reality of real estate sales performance becomes clear when we examine the roles involved. In every transaction, a developer typically employs an in-house sales representative or relationship manager (RM), while brokerage firms deploy their sales managers — commonly known as agents.
So who actually performs better: the developer’s RM or the agency’s agent?
In most cases, the RM consistently outperforms the agent. Once an agent introduces a client to the developer and the deal progresses, the long-term relationship shifts directly to the RM. From that point onward — managing documentation, approvals, updates, coordination, and the entire journey until handover — the RM becomes the client’s primary point of contact.
Studies show that RMs frequently secure multiple new referrals from the same client initially introduced by an agent, often generating three times the sales volume of the original transaction. This sustained referral network significantly boosts the RM’s overall performance compared to the agent’s.
Many modern developers have shifted toward a fully automated sales cycle powered by advanced software systems, online portals, and mobile applications. This digital ecosystem manages every step of the customer journey — from EOI to SPA, including reservation forms, document verification, and all stages of the buying cycle. Despite having minimal or even zero involvement from relationship managers, these developers consistently achieve exceptional sales performance.
This success highlights a major industry shift: strong digital infrastructure can replace the need for heavy human intervention. With approved crypto payment channels ensuring transparency, automated workflows enabling faster processing, and online systems guiding buyers through every stage, developers are able to maintain high levels of efficiency and accuracy.
Most developers share a major challenge: keeping their sales teams updated on every project and its unique features, especially when multiple launches happen simultaneously across different emirates. Each area has its own land department fees, rules, and highly specific payment terms, making the process difficult to manage manually. Smart, intelligent software solves this instantly by organizing, updating, and delivering all project information in no time, ensuring sales teams stay informed and perform at their highest level across all launches.
Additionally, technology-driven platforms handle payment schedules, reminders, and collections with precision, significantly reducing the risk of delays or penalties for buyers. Automated notifications, and real-time updates ensure customers always know their obligations and deadlines.
Overall, this digital-first approach demonstrates that high sales volumes no longer depend on personal relationship management alone. Instead, they are driven by efficient, transparent, and secure systems that streamline the entire purchase process — empowering developers to scale faster while giving buyers a smoother, more reliable experience.
— The writer is the CEO of TENX Properties LLC
