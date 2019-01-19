One instance that comes to mind is the case of a Pakistani human rights activist, Ansar Burney, who, a few years back, had travelled to Amritsar, in India, to perform the Kumari Puja. Burney, who was Pakistan’s former federal minister for human rights, is generally credited with being among the first to introduce the concept of human rights in his country. Among his many noteable achievements has been the establishment of the Ansar Burney Trust, which he heads and is considered to be ‘a network of human rights organisations and volunteers working for the deliverance of justice, better treatment of human beings and for civil liberties. It works to raise awareness, provide free legal advice and services and humanitarian assistance where needed’. He has also championed steps towards prison reforms and prisoners’ rights in his country.