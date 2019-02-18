The poetry of Earth is never dead. We often fail to notice the beauty of Nature because we were busy trying to re-create it. The ground we walk on, the plants and creatures, the clouds above constantly dissolving into new formations – each gift of Nature possesses its own radiant energy, but bound together, they create a different kind of harmony. But perhaps what we like least is the reminder that Nature is not there for us, that the world is not a gift to humanity.