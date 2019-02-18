What you need to know:
- Nature is beautiful and needs to be appreciated.
This world is so beautiful that I can hardly believe it exists. The beauty of Nature can have a profound effect upon our senses. But what is it about Nature that causes us to take a moment and appreciate it? How do we determine what is beautiful?
Nothing is quite beautiful alone. Nature is an integral part of our lives. It keeps changing from season to season, from minute to minute. If the sea was a bright blue in the morning, by noon it has become an emerald green hue. The colours of the sky keep changing throughout the day, from pale pink at dawn to a dazzling blue at mid-morning, a bright orange by sunset and purple by twilight. Nature reflects our moods. When the sun shines, we feel happy and hopeful. When the skies cloud over and the rain falls in torrents, we feel pensive.
The snow-capped mountains, the crystal water that fill the lakes and lashing waves of the blue seas are worth seeing. The beauty of the rivulets and glaciers is inexplicable.
The poetry of Earth is never dead. We often fail to notice the beauty of Nature because we were busy trying to re-create it. The ground we walk on, the plants and creatures, the clouds above constantly dissolving into new formations – each gift of Nature possesses its own radiant energy, but bound together, they create a different kind of harmony. But perhaps what we like least is the reminder that Nature is not there for us, that the world is not a gift to humanity.
I stand still, facing the gentle breeze and soak it all in. No technology, no distractions, just Nature. My heart yearns for this, a treasured wish. It’s a great escape, for in Nature there is a place where you find peace and absolute bliss.
- The reader is a student of a Dubai school.