Publishing is the only industry that hasn’t adjusted with the times, in my opinion. Think about how music, clothing, vehicles, and every other industry has adapted to the current generation. Young people almost certainly do not realise the problems that come when they don’t challenge themselves to read difficult books. Reading gives a person different perspectives and there is so much to learn. People can avoid many issues of their daily lives if they spend some time reading books. It turns out that reading silently for only six minutes has been shown to reduce heart rate and ease muscle tension.