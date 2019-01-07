What you need to know:
- Readeing is food for the soul, people should read more, says reader.
I have always imagined that paradise will look like a library. Reading books would give you a discount ticket to anywhere and everywhere you want to go. I find television very educating but I prefer reading books. Every time somebody turns on the set, I go into the other room and read a book. If you’re one of countless people who don’t make a habit of reading regularly, you might be missing out.
We all know reading results in stronger analytical thinking skills and improved focus with a side of tranquility, but there are a lot more risks for the ones who’d prefer watching screens and eavesdropping for entertainment instead of reading. Career advancement would seem impossible. Those who spend seven to 10 hours of their day looking at a screen would have headaches and it will eventually affect their imagination. Their patience and confidence will eventually vanish too. They lack empathy for people.
Stress in the world is at an all time high but who is to blame? Do we blame teachers or parents? Do we blame teenagers or social media? Do we blame cellphones or videogames? These are easy targets, but in reality, no one is to blame. The real problem is the fact that reading is not considered seriously and people are not interested in it. Which is why they look for alternate options.
Publishing is the only industry that hasn’t adjusted with the times, in my opinion. Think about how music, clothing, vehicles, and every other industry has adapted to the current generation. Young people almost certainly do not realise the problems that come when they don’t challenge themselves to read difficult books. Reading gives a person different perspectives and there is so much to learn. People can avoid many issues of their daily lives if they spend some time reading books. It turns out that reading silently for only six minutes has been shown to reduce heart rate and ease muscle tension.
A small amount of reading works better for relaxation than other proven methods such as listening to music or going for a walk. Regularly reading has been shown to add two years to your life. That’s right — developing a habit of reading for just a half hour per day can make you live longer.
- The reader is a student based in Dubai .