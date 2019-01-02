It didn’t matter, for example, that Winston Churchill was “alarmed and nauseated”, as he said in a speech, in February 1931, at the idea of Mahatma Gandhi visiting Britain to lobby for Indian independence, dismissing him as a “seditious fakir, [poor] to parley on equal terms with representatives of the King”. It didn’t matter that in his inaugural address as governor of Alabama, in June 1963, George Wallace hollered, “segregation today, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever”. And it didn’t matter that P.W. Botha, South Africa’s last hard-line apartheid leader, explained that he was not “prepared to lead white South Africans on a road to abdication. Not only will we survive [the boycott], but we will emerge stronger”. Sure, sure.