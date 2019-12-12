President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Hershey on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 Image Credit: AP

Even if American President Donald Trump is impeached or doesn’t win the November 2020 presidential election, he has left a legacy that will impact politics not only in the United States, but all over the world.

Alternative facts, conspiracy theories, angry outbursts, overruling laws and principles, were just some examples of how Trump made the Presidency of the ‘free world leader’ something beyond the set tradition.

Since his election in November 2016, mainstream media — except for Fox News network and some right wing outlets — kept attacking him almost on daily basis. Supportive media countered the attacks, sometimes going far to the extent of breaking professional rules.

Speaking his heart

The core base of support for Trump actually see him a ‘hero’ mainly for these actions. If he managed to evade paying taxes, he is seen as ‘smart’, if he acts as if he is above the law, he is seen as ‘courageous’, and if he used improper language attacking his adversaries or even foreign dignitaries, he is seen as ‘speaking his heart’.

And so on. For his supporters, any fact-checking of the President’s lies are ‘Fake News’. Any move to hold him accountable is seen as a ‘conspiracy’ or a ‘coup’ against him.

One might strongly condemn this trend, but we are living with it. It is seeping into the mainstream in a very subtle way, and there might be nothing we could do about it. Would it be far-fetched to say that Trump is radically changing the moral and ethics of politics and public service in general? I argue not.

Rodrigo Duterte in Philippines, Matteo Salvini in Italy, Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson in the United Kingdom, and others are imitating Trump’s approach to govern.

The core base of support for Trump actually see him a ‘hero’ mainly for these actions. If he managed to evade paying taxes, he is seen as ‘smart’, if he acts as if he is above the law, he is seen as ‘courageous’, and if he used improper language attacking his adversaries or even foreign dignitaries, he is seen as ‘speaking his heart’. - Dr Ahmad Mustafa

Traditionally, the general public would not trust politicians much as they are often accused of telling ‘half-truths’ to achieve political gains. Yet, there used to be some level of decency. When a public figure was embroiled in a controversy, he or she would often retire public life in embarrassment.

This is no longer the case, as terms such as ‘shame’, ‘embarrassment’, ‘integrity’ are being redefined. Many can argue that this has been going on for some time before the Trump phenomena, but there is little doubt that Trump is helping accelerate the process.

To say that Trump effect is as a catalyst for change, however you see that change — good or bad — is almost undeniable. Those around the man, in politics or business, might think they are just trying to appease him but that is not the case.

As the US president, Trump is in a powerful position. His inner circle and wider support base is more ‘accepting’ of his new norms. As for the rest, in America and the world, this change is precipitating unnoticeable.

Acceptance of the trend

Is there anything that can be done to curb that Trump effect? Not sure about that. As for the older generation, those who remember Japanese public figures practising hara-kiri, it might be difficult to swallow. But for younger generation, there is no gut to face the Trumpian change — or it might be even appealing to some.

Actually, acceptance of that trend might be partly attributed to the rebellious nature of the millennial and Generation Z. They are keen to adopt a style different from the ‘traditional norm’ that was mainstream earlier.

Remember Donald Rumsfeld when he responded to European reluctance in supporting American invasion and occupation of Iraq by using the term ‘Old Europe’? As if the world is now teen-ageing and Trump is the role model for that ‘teenage phase’. Parents and grandparents can suffer from teenage mutiny, but they’re hand-tied to do much about it.

New World Order

Whether this will lead to a major change in the way politics is done, on national and international level, is yet to be seen. How will it impact the ongoing development towards a ‘New World Order’? That remains to be seen. The 21st century will probably be the century of major change in humanity’s course.

I wrote in this space earlier that the 21st century is the ‘century of religion’. That didn’t mean the dominance of basic positive moral values embedded in all religions.

On the contrary, religion in politics is a dangerous mix, and terrorism, discrimination and racism are just a few manifestations of that. Now, with the Trump effect, we’re witnessing the reaction for the action of ‘century of religion’ — not necessarily anti-religion reaction, but one that’s divergent from the basic human norms of religion.