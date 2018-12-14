Kramp-Karrenbauer is moderate, unflashy and whose consensus style almost matches that of Merkel, the de factor leader of Europe and the first female German chancellor who will have led her nation at the highest level for 16 years when she steps aside before the next federal elections in 2021. Kramp-Karrenbauer now becomes the de facto chancellor-in-waiting, though it may be several years before she ascends to the nation’s top office. Merkel has said she intends to stay until 2021. And with her ally as party leader, that is at least possible.