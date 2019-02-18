According to me, love cannot be bound or expressed on a particular day. Love is a divine feeling. We need to feel and live with it, for it. It’s a lifetime of commitment, how can one day or a moment be enough to share and celebrate it? True love is not only gifts and dinner dates. Keeping the one you love happy is important in terms of security and respecting their needs and wishes. At the same time, how can we forget about those people who are single or heartbroken or alone? How must they be feeling? What would they be feeling when they see such kind of love displayed everywhere?