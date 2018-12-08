This dreadful deal must be defeated when it is put to the vote. We are working with members of parliament and parties across the House of Commons not only to ensure it is rejected, but also to prevent any possibility of a no-deal outcome. But its defeat cannot be taken for granted. In an effort to drag Tory MPs back onside, May is claiming that defeat for her deal means no deal or no Brexit, because there is no viable alternative. That is false. Labour’s alternative plan would unlock the negotiations for our future relationship with the EU and allow us to move away from such a damaging backstop.