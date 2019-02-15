Most analysts agree that despite the eviction of Daesh from Mosul in northern Iraq in 2017 and the fact that the group has lost most of its territory in both Iraq and Syria, it is still capable of changing its tactics and make use of regional geopolitical uncertainties. In Syria, the SDF face the prospect of clashing with Turkish troops and their local allies once the US pullout is completed. If the SDF retreats, remnants of Daesh fighters can still regroup and recapture territory between Syria and Iraq. Furthermore, the absence of a political solution in Syria will continue to frustrate the country’s Sunni majority who at one stage provided an incubator to Daesh fighters.