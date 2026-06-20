Is BRICS changing the world - or just the conversation?

One of the fundamental problems of BRICS is the disunity of the members. While all agree on more multipolarity, their views vary widely on geopolitical priorities and strategic interests. Members have different views on geopolitical issues, such as the Ukraine conflict and the war in the Middle East. Russia is more aggressive towards Western powers than other developing countries such as India and Brazil, which tend to adopt the “maintaining balance” approach to diplomacy. The image of Brazil is more one of a developing country with an interest in trade and development, while China is more associated with strategic positioning and economic leadership. But these differences have undermined BRICS’ potential as a bloc in the global geopolitical arena. BRICS has also broadened its diversity. New members like Iran, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates will add weight to the talks, which makes this even more challenging. As a result of internal shortcomings, BRICS’s strategic effectiveness has been impeded.