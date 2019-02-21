When some commentators called this out, Ocasio-Cortez’s team said the FAQ was an unfinished draft that never should have been released. I don’t buy it. It was also too late. That phrase — economic security even for people “unwilling to work” — was not just noted by conservatives. It rattled some centre-left Democrats as well, because it hinted that the party’s base had moved much farther to the left in recent years than they’d realised, and it highlighted the most important fault line in today’s Democratic Party — the line between what I’d call “redivide-the-pie Democrats” and “grow-the-pie Democrats”.