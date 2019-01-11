It is here that Cheteshwar Pujara comes in. In the first Test in Adelaide, India were looking down the barrel at 41 for 4 by the 21st over — a familiar sight. That’s when Pujara produced the innings of his life. His rich vein of form that fetched three centuries in four Tests was the cornerstone of the team’s victory — a feat no Indian team has managed so far. Not even when the Australians were depleted by the exodus to the Packer Series. The Packer Super Tests robbed Australia of all its stars except Jeff Thomson. Bobby Simpson was recalled from retirement to lead the side against Bishen Bedi’s team in 1977-78. But the famed Indian spin quartet couldn’t prevent the Australians from winning the series 3-2. Allan Border’s side was one of the weakest sides India have faced on Australian soil. The 1986 series could well have produced India’s first win in Australia. But Border and Geoff Lawson thwarted Kapil Dev’s side’s bid for victory with some help from the rain. Since then, apart from occasional Test wins, the Indians never looked like winning a series in Australia.