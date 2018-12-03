The Delhi rally last week was addressed by Rahul Gandhi, and the leader of the Aam Admi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal. Some 18 other party leaders, including splinter groups, were seen raising hands and rubbing shoulders together. Gandhi is on fire these days. He believes the Congress party has more than a chance at the general elections next year. Gandhi, in his address to the protesting farmers, said, ‘nobody can silence the voice of farmers and the youth.’ On what basis these two disparate elements of the political spectrum have been yoked together is not clear. Vague as the conceit is, the next general elections, on the face of it, is likely to be fought along the lines of the agrarian crisis and mobilisation of the youth. Nor is it clear that the 20 parties that came together to address the rally last week at the historic protest point, Jantar Mantar, will stay united till the general elections. A political party is in it for power. The ruling BJP will have a little to offer most. The BJP president, Amit Shah, is exceptionally good at finding and distributing crumbs.