I’m committed to doing just that. It’s why I’ve asked MPs to work through the February recess, so there is sufficient time to complete the many legislative tasks at hand. It’s why I’m continuing to work with, and listen to, politicians from all parties, the leaders of our biggest trade unions and senior figures representing the businesses that power our economy and provide jobs for millions of British people. And it’s why, when I return to Brussels, I will be battling for Britain and Northern Ireland. I will be armed with a fresh mandate, new ideas and a renewed determination to agree a pragmatic solution that delivers the Brexit the British people voted for, while ensuring there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. That is what Parliament instructed me to do on Tuesday night.