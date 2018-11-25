I’m glad Prokopchuk lost. In Russia, it’s prudent to cross the street when you see a cop. Appointing Prokopchuk, part of a service known for monstrous corruption and torture, as the titular leader of global police would be a mockery of any law-abiding citizen’s idea of law and order. Having a Chinese cop in that job was one, too, even before China secretly pulled him home. Both China and Russia — and other authoritarian regimes — have been accused, with good reason, of abusing Interpol “red notices” that open up individuals to the danger of being arrested when they travel.