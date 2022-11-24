Since the beginning of their maiden session in 2017, the UAE Government Annual Meetings have become a tradition established by the wise leadership and a compass for all federal and local authorities to advance and cooperate to create a developmental vision for the future of the UAE, leading to its centennial in 2071 in a changing global context.
This yearly national assembly, which is convened in the presence of all key decision-makers, attests to the fact that the decisions they make and the recommendations they develop are not merely ideas for discussion but rather decisions and suggestions for action.
Aside from being one of the most visible national events, these meetings are a valuable opportunity for leaders, particularly young ones, in their respective fields of competence.
Outlining government’s plans for next 50 years
The 2022 meetings, which came to an end today, outline the government’s plans for the next 50 years, with the future of education, the Emiratisation issue, economic growth, the UAE’s readiness to host COP28, and the UAE’s aspirations in the digital sphere taking precedence.
The ultimate goal of these meetings, which have become a yearly tradition in the UAE, where decision-makers, planners, and executives gather under one roof to discuss specific files and develop workable visions, is to ensure integration and collaborative environment between federal and local sectors.
These gatherings have developed into a forum for discussion among various government teams who operate in accordance with well-established frameworks and determinants, all of which converge on ensuring the leading position and competitive edge of the UAE across various fields
Firm approach by the wise leadership
The UAE Government Meetings in 2022 focused on the wise leadership’s firm approach to achieving prosperity and stability for the nation and its people, improving the standard of living for their children, and preparing future generations for the opportunities, challenges, and variables that lie ahead.
These meetings have been successful in developing into an integrated government structure intended to serve various segments of the UAE society.
Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi is the Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM)