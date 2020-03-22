The Lulu Hypermarket in Al Qusais, Dubai, has placed markers on till passages to implement social distancing as a step to fight the coronavirus, on March 22, 2020. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The coronavirus doesn’t scare me. That was two weeks ago. It still doesn’t scare me. Yet I have become more cautious. Much more cautious.

Maybe I’m a bit worried. But not scared. What changed?

Because the virus is still raging. It is infecting at a rate so alarming that countries around the world are employing drastic measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Social distancing has been the biggest change. That has brought about a major shift in my lifestyle. I stay away from friends and relatives. I don’t encourage them to visit me either. My colleagues are the only people I interact personally, apart from my wife and daughter.

What did I do

I have stopped going to the malls (they are now closed from this week) and hypermarkets. The closure of parks has put an end to my weekend tennis. And eating out is very minimal.

Why do I practise social distancing? Because it’s the safest thing to do. It will help keep me safe. My family and friends too. When the UAE government is actively promoting social distancing, it is only prudent that I follow the instructions to keep the country safe. That’s the right thing to do.

There’s no lockdown in the UAE. But the country has adopted stringent measures to keep the population safe. Schools are shut, congregational prayers suspended, public facilities have been closed and entry to the country is tightly regulated.

Most efforts have been aimed at avoiding large gatherings. Some of the measures are painful to the economy. The safety of people is paramount. There’s no compromise.

Personal responsibility

When a country makes every effort to prevent the spread of the virus, we all have a responsibility to respond in equal measure. We should take the advisories seriously, even if it affects our lives. I can’t understand why people would flock to the beaches.

How my weekend changed

In the previous weeks, I had been out shopping in Al Ain Road, Deira and Sharjah. I ate out as well. It all changed last weekend, I stayed at home mostly.

Since I was forced to skip Thursday morning tennis, I spent the day binge-watching on Netflix. The only outing was on Friday. The morning walk at the Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah was followed by breakfast at a restaurant there (there were six customers). After a spot of shopping at a neighbourhood grocery, I was back in front of the TV, watching how the Money Heist unfolded.

Did I feel bored? Did I feel like going out? Or call on my friends. No. None of those thoughts crossed my mind. It would have been completely irresponsible of me to venture out.

Self-quarantine and cabin fever

Two of my friends are in self-quarantine in the UAE – one in Dubai and another in Sharjah. They have not tested positive. They are working from home. When they are toughing it out and fighting off cabin fever, I can’t complain.

I still go on my morning walks, enjoy the drive to the office through Al Ittihad Road, and occasionally nip into a grocery (I keep away from hypermarkets) to pick up something. I don’t linger around. I try to limit my exposure.

We have been told that the coronavirus is not a killer. The fatalities are the result of underlying health issues. We have to stay healthy and bank on our immune systems to fight off the virus.

Immunity and me

How good is my immunity? I don’t know. Anyway, I’m not taking any chances. I’ve been washing my hands frequently, eating well and catching enough sleep. I guess that will keep my mind and body strong enough to ward off the pathogen.

We all have to do our bit to keep the virus out. We owe that to ourselves, our families and friends, and the public. That’s part of our duty and responsibility as law-abiding residents.