China was late into space, sending its first astronaut into orbit in 2003 — 40 years after the Soviet Union and the US were embarking on their space race. Now Beijing has done something neither of the other two space powers has done — that may well be because they had other priorities for their space programmes, such as manned flight, human survival in space and the fascination with distant planets, first of all Mars. After Neil Armstrong became the first human to walk on the moon — a US triumph that provided some consolation for the shock that a Russian, Yuri Gagarin, became the first man to go into space — there was a sense that the moon had been “done”. Greater challenges awaited. Will that change now, and could the moon become a potentially contested territory?